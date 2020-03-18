Corvallis adds to city closures

Corvallis adds to city closures

Corvallis City Hall

The city of Corvallis has announced updates information on closures involving city facilities as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The front desk or main lobby at City Hall, the planning counter at City Hall, the Corvallis Police Department, the Corvallis Fire Department station at 400 NW Harrison Blvd., the administrative office at the Public Works Department and the Parks and Recreation Department office in Avery Park all are closed as of Wednesday.

Those interested in making payments to the Finance Department or the Corvallis Municipal Court can do so using drop boxes outside the building on Southwest Madison Avenue.

Those needing to schedule court dates should call 541-766-6948.

Previously the city has closed the library, Osborn Aquatic, the Majestic Theatre and shut down all Parks and Recreation programming. In addition, city meetings have been canceled through the end of March.

