Corvallis advisory boards work keeps rolling

The effort by the Corvallis City Council to reconsider how it structures its advisory boards and commissions has entered a new phase.
Although, to be fair, the process already has had more phases than the moon (which has four if you are keeping score).
At their meeting Monday night councilors voted 9-0 to form an ad hoc committee to conclude the project and have a proposal ready for the council to approve and implement when the 2021-22 council takes office in January.
The committee, which will be led by Ward 9’s Andrew Struthers, can have no more than four members. More than that means a quorum of the council and a different set of rules based on Oregon public meetings law. Some councilors argued in favor of a looser approach involving work sessions at which only interested councilors would participate, but Mayor Biff Traber strongly urged the council to use the small committee approach.
Five councilors — Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Barbara Bull (Ward 4), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Nancy Wyse (Ward 6) and Paul Shaffer (Ward 7) have expressed interest in joining Struthers on the committee.
Traber will select the final four, with three city department directors, selected by City Manager Mark Shepard, also participating.
A memo (see the website for the text) from Struthers that served as the framework for Monday’s meeting included a timeline. It shows July and August for drafting of proposals, a Sept. 8 council work session to review the proposals, late September through November for public presentations and final council votes and December for education and recruitment.
As noted above the new board structure would debut with the new council in January.
Monday’s council session was the seventh at which the project has been discussed. Although to be fair possible changes in the city’s boards and commissions represented a big chunk of the charge of the Public Participation Task Force, which was formed in August 2013 to meet a council goal of improving citizen involvement.
The group meet 22 times during a nine-month period and delivered its final report to the council in May of 2014. The group’s recommendations called for clarifying the naming conventions and organization of some boards and urged the addition of four new ones. The council, acting on the task force’s proposals later that year, added just one, the Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board.
Councilors also created a task force to work on the development of CIDAB, whose main role is vetting applications and making recommendations to the council on $10,000 in annual neighborhood and community empowerment grants.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
