Corvallis advisory boards work keeps rolling

The effort by the Corvallis City Council to reconsider how it structures its advisory boards and commissions has entered a new phase.

Although, to be fair, the process already has had more phases than the moon (which has four if you are keeping score).

At their meeting Monday night councilors voted 9-0 to form an ad hoc committee to conclude the project and have a proposal ready for the council to approve and implement when the 2021-22 council takes office in January.

The committee, which will be led by Ward 9’s Andrew Struthers, can have no more than four members. More than that means a quorum of the council and a different set of rules based on Oregon public meetings law. Some councilors argued in favor of a looser approach involving work sessions at which only interested councilors would participate, but Mayor Biff Traber strongly urged the council to use the small committee approach.

Five councilors — Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Barbara Bull (Ward 4), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Nancy Wyse (Ward 6) and Paul Shaffer (Ward 7) have expressed interest in joining Struthers on the committee.

Traber will select the final four, with three city department directors, selected by City Manager Mark Shepard, also participating.