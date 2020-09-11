Corvallis, Benton County declare emergency, close parks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Corvallis and Benton County both have declared states of emergency in response to the rash of Oregon wildfires.

The declarations allow the local government entities to access state and federal relief funds, provide mutual aid to neighboring communities and recoup costs for local emergency response efforts.

The county declaration was the result of a a unanimous vote Thursday of the Board of Commissioners. City Manager Mark Shepard initiated the declaration for the city of Corvallis on Thursday.

The city and county also have announced closures of parks and natural areas because of bad air quality and severe fire danger.

Corvallis closures included the Bald Hill Natural Area, Brandis Natural Area, Chip Ross Natural Area, Forest Dell Natural Area, Herbert Farm Natural Area, Marys River Natural Area, Noyes Natural Area, Orleans Natural Area, Owens Farm Natural Area. Timber Hill Natural Area and the Witham Natural Area.

County facilities closed are Fitton Green, the Mulkey Trail, Jackson Frazier Wetlands, Fort Hoskins, Beazell Forest and Clemens Park. County parks remaining open are Salmonberry, North Albany, Adair, Hyak, Bellfountain and Irish Bend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0