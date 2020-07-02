Corvallis council to discuss mask use

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. in a remote session that can be viewed at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7873445944287615246.

On the agenda are resolutions in support of Black Lives Matter and wearing face coverings, the possible formation of a committee to look at advisory boards and commissions and a discussion of restoring community comments for the July 20 session.

In other local government meetings in the coming days:

Monday

• The Albany City Council meets remotely in a 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or phone 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are fee adjustment discussions for parks and recreation, fire, planning and public works.

Wednesday

• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. To participate go to https://gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda is the sale of the Cumberland Church property, the awarding of a utility billing contract, and the annual report from Republic Services, the waste and recycling hauler for the city.

Thursday

• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely in a 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4825756942255369486. The main agenda item is part two in the city’s parking audit, which will feature recommendations on rates and fees.

