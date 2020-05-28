Corvallis gives out $360K to nonprofits

The Corvallis City Council has signed off on $348,000 in awards to social service agencies that serve city residents and those in Benton County.

Funding for the program, which includes $12,000 that is paid to the United Way for vetting the proposals, comes from the renewal and expansion of the city’s local option property tax levy.

Voters approved the renewal with more than 70 percent of the vote in May, 2019. In preview years the city had distributed the same overall total of $360,000, but the funds were a mix of general fund monies and those from earlier incarnations of the levy.

Councilors voted to accept the United Way recommendations as part of the consent agenda at its May 18 session. The consent agenda is designed for items that require little debate.

In previous years the recommendations were a separate agenda item that included public testimony. United Way representatives Blake Pang and Linda Amedo were on hand to answer questions at the May 18 session.

According to council policy the funds must go to “emergency and transitional services,” with city officials emphasizing in the staff report that all types of emergencies, including COVID-19, are part of that mix.