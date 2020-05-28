Corvallis gives out $360K to nonprofits

Corvallis gives out $360K to nonprofits

The Corvallis City Council has signed off on $348,000 in awards to social service agencies that serve city residents and those in Benton County.

Funding for the program, which includes $12,000 that is paid to the United Way for vetting the proposals, comes from the renewal and expansion of the city’s local option property tax levy.

Voters approved the renewal with more than 70 percent of the vote in May, 2019. In preview years the city had distributed the same overall total of $360,000, but the funds were a mix of general fund monies and those from earlier incarnations of the levy.

Councilors voted to accept the United Way recommendations as part of the consent agenda at its May 18 session. The consent agenda is designed for items that require little debate.

In previous years the recommendations were a separate agenda  item that included public testimony. United Way representatives Blake Pang and Linda Amedo were on hand to answer questions at the May 18 session.

According to council policy the funds must go to “emergency and transitional services,” with city officials emphasizing in the staff report that all types of emergencies, including COVID-19, are part of that mix.

Community Outreach Inc. received grants of more than $124,000, or better than one-third of the funds allocated. COI made requests in four of the United Way's five categories of nonprofits.

Here is a look at the awards by category:

Food and nutrition

Community Outreach: $11,528

Corvallis Environmental Center: $5,690

Oregon Cascades West Senior Services Foundation: $12,812

Philomath Community Services: $1,111

South Corvallis Food Bank: $7,535

Stone Soup: $6,048

Children and youth

ABC House: $19,446.

Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis: $21,037

CASA: $10,572

Casas Latinos Unidos: $8,846

Community Outreach.: $21,360

Furniture Share: $5,201

Old Mill Center for Children and Families: $11,986

Philomath Youth Activities Center: $2,279

Vina Moses: $2,495

Health and safety

CARDV: $5,364

Community Outreach: $42,997

Habitat for Humanity: $9,281

Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments: $3,077

Homeless chronic

Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center: $18,815

Corvallis Housing First: $5,850

First United Methodist Church of Corvallis: $9,653

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis: $28,958

Homeless transitional

Community Outreach: $48,878

Jackson Street Youth Shelter: $19,370

We Care: $7,811

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

