Corvallis gives out $360K to nonprofits

The Corvallis City Council has signed off on $348,000 in awards to social service agencies that serve city residents and those in Benton County.
Funding for the program, which includes $12,000 that is paid to the United Way for vetting the proposals, comes from the renewal and expansion of the city’s local option property tax levy.
Voters approved the renewal with more than 70 percent of the vote in May, 2019. In preview years the city had distributed the same overall total of $360,000, but the funds were a mix of general fund monies and those from earlier incarnations of the levy.
Councilors voted to accept the United Way recommendations as part of the consent agenda at its May 18 session. The consent agenda is designed for items that require little debate.
In previous years the recommendations were a separate agenda item that included public testimony. United Way representatives Blake Pang and Linda Amedo were on hand to answer questions at the May 18 session.
According to council policy the funds must go to “emergency and transitional services,” with city officials emphasizing in the staff report that all types of emergencies, including COVID-19, are part of that mix.
Community Outreach Inc. received grants of more than $124,000, or better than one-third of the funds allocated. COI made requests in four of the United Way's five categories of nonprofits.
Here is a look at the awards by category:
Food and nutrition
Community Outreach: $11,528
Corvallis Environmental Center: $5,690
Oregon Cascades West Senior Services Foundation: $12,812
Philomath Community Services: $1,111
South Corvallis Food Bank: $7,535
Stone Soup: $6,048
Children and youth
ABC House: $19,446.
Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis: $21,037
CASA: $10,572
Casas Latinos Unidos: $8,846
Community Outreach.: $21,360
Furniture Share: $5,201
Old Mill Center for Children and Families: $11,986
Philomath Youth Activities Center: $2,279
Vina Moses: $2,495
Health and safety
CARDV: $5,364
Community Outreach: $42,997
Habitat for Humanity: $9,281
Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments: $3,077
Homeless chronic
Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center: $18,815
Corvallis Housing First: $5,850
First United Methodist Church of Corvallis: $9,653
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis: $28,958
Homeless transitional
Community Outreach: $48,878
Jackson Street Youth Shelter: $19,370
We Care: $7,811
