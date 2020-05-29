Corvallis hears of virus scenarios

There were some questions that remain unanswered. What will be the impact if Oregon State University hosts football games in the fall? “We have to do some modeling on that,” Banwarth said.

What is the best course for the Corvallis School District? Banwarth said county officials have not yet talked with the district, although he did note the success of policymakers in Hong Kong, particularly their emphasis on mask use and noted that putting a mask on every K-12 student could pay big dividends.

“There are ways to shape the outcome by our policy decisions,” he said.

Dave Busby, the emergency planning manager for the Corvallis Fire Department, who followed Banwarth at the briefing, also promoted mask use.

“The best comparison I can make is with seat belts,” Busby said. “At the end of the day masks save lives, just like seat belts save lives.”

Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard, meanwhile, noted that city facilities will begin opening Monday but mainly for those with appointments.

Exceptions are the Parks and Recreation Department in Avery Park and the Corvallis Police Department in the Law Enforcement Building. Both departments will accept walk-up visitors.

“But we have processes in place for the health and safety of employees and the public,” Shepard said.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.