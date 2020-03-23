Corvallis High student wins music scholarship

Loene Guthrie and Dorothy Jenks music scholarship auditions, coordinated by Oregon Music Teachers Association and Benton Community Foundation, were held March 7 at OSU.

The winner of a $2,500 scholarship is Avery Hsieh, violinist and pianist, who graduates from Corvallis High this spring.

Avery has auditioned at music schools across the United States, but has not made a decision about where she will attend. At an early age, she began violin studies, and will pursue a performance degree on that instrument.

Also a serious piano student, Avery has been a soloist with the Oregon Mozart Players and the Oregon Sinfonietta.

Emma Womack, a violinist and graduate of Corvallis High, is the winner of a $1,500 scholarship, which she will use toward a performance degree at the University of Denver.

In Corvallis, Emma earned major roles with the Corvallis Youth Symphony and other ensembles. She will start a class of young string students while in college, and looks forward to a career in a professional orchestra.

