Corvallis High student wins music scholarship

Corvallis High student wins music scholarship

Loene Guthrie and Dorothy Jenks music scholarship auditions, coordinated by Oregon Music Teachers Association and Benton Community Foundation, were held March 7 at OSU.

The winner of a $2,500 scholarship is Avery Hsieh, violinist and pianist, who graduates from Corvallis High this spring.

Avery has auditioned at music schools across the United States, but has not made a decision about where she will attend. At an early age, she began violin studies, and will pursue a performance degree on that instrument.

Also a serious piano student, Avery has been a soloist with the Oregon Mozart Players and the Oregon Sinfonietta.

Emma Womack, a violinist and graduate of Corvallis High, is the winner of a $1,500 scholarship, which she will use toward a performance degree at the University of Denver.

In Corvallis, Emma earned major roles with the Corvallis Youth Symphony and other ensembles. She will start a class of young string students while in college, and looks forward to a career in a professional orchestra.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Clean hands for everyone
Local

Clean hands for everyone

  • Updated

Niels Nielsen sat in his Corvallis driveway Friday morning, frantically trying to finish three makeshift contraptions that he believes can hel…

Dine-out ban means closure for some
Local

Dine-out ban means closure for some

  • Updated

On Monday night, the crowds just kept coming for Novak's Hungarian Restaurant. Diners flooded the dinning room and owner Karen Novak said it w…

Four new virus cases at vets home
Local

Four new virus cases at vets home

  • Updated

Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, and two Corvallis residents visiting …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News