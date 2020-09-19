Corvallis set to re-open parks facilities

The city of Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department plans to re-open natural areas that were closed last week because of poor air quality and extreme fire danger.
Given no dramatic changes in the weather the city plans to allow visitor use in the following areas as of Monday:
• Bald Hill Natural Area
• Brandis Natural Area
• Chip Ross Natural Area
• Forest Dell Natural Area
• Herbert Farm Natural Area
• Marys River Natural Area
• Noyes Natural Area
• Orleans Natural Area
• Owens Farm Natural Area
• Timber Hill Natural Area and
• Witham Natural Area.
