Corvallis set to re-open parks facilities

Corvallis set to re-open parks facilities

bald hill stock 20

A hiker walks one of the paths at Bald Hill Natural Area in Corvallis. Bald Hill and other city parks facilities are set to re-open Monday after being closed by poor air quality and extreme fire danger.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

The city of Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department plans to re-open natural areas that were closed last week because of poor air quality and extreme fire danger.

Given no dramatic changes in the weather the city plans to allow visitor use in the following areas as of Monday:

• Bald Hill Natural Area

• Brandis Natural Area

• Chip Ross Natural Area

•  Forest Dell Natural Area

•  Herbert Farm Natural Area

•  Marys River Natural Area

•  Noyes Natural Area

•  Orleans Natural Area

•  Owens Farm Natural Area

•  Timber Hill Natural Area and

•  Witham Natural Area.

