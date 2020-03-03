Corvallis social Services battle resumes

Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis: “These are symptoms of a larger problem which we will need to address. This is not the way.”

Ward 3’s Hyatt Lytle agreed with Wyse on the jail space issue. “Half of our arrests wind up cited and released, including assaults and drug charges. Jail is a tool our officers repeatedly cannot use," she said.

Lytle also noted an item in the city’s strategic operation plan (SOP) that calls for the city to update its LDC “for various types of homeless support services” that could be used as a framework to review the board's recommendations.

Ward 2’s Charles Maughan, who made the motion not to forward the recommendations, noted that his daughter has used the drop-in center’s services.

“We need these services to be where the people are,” he said, “and we can’t do it by putting up barriers. We need to be more inclusive, not exclusive.”

Ward 4’s Barbara Bull cast the lone “no” vote on Maughan’s motion, noting that the recommendations could benefit the work of HOPE, the new advisory board that is working on homelessness in the city and Benton County.

“This is not totally out of line,” Bull said.

Downtown merchants and residents agree. They have been frustrated at the livability issues that have surfaced since the men’s shelter moved to Southwest Fourth Street for the 2013-14 season. The Fourth Street location now houses the daytime drop-in center.

