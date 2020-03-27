Corvallis Transit System reduces service

  • Updated
CTS bus 28

A Corvallis Transit System bus is shown Monday in downtown Corvallis. Because of decreased demand and coronavirus issues  CTS is operating on a reduced schedule.

The Corvallis Transit System is reducing service as of Monday. City officials say the moves are designed to reduce coronavirus exposure for drivers.

Here is a look at the changes:

• Operate on a Saturday level basis Monday through Friday.

• Operate Saturday and Sunday service as currently scheduled.

• Keep the ‘’night owl” service suspended.

• The Monday through Saturday Philomath Connection service will continue.

For further route information to go corvallistransit.com and click on “routes.”

