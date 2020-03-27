Corvallis Transit System reduces service

The Corvallis Transit System is reducing service as of Monday. City officials say the moves are designed to reduce coronavirus exposure for drivers.
Here is a look at the changes:
• Operate on a Saturday level basis Monday through Friday.
• Operate Saturday and Sunday service as currently scheduled.
• Keep the ‘’night owl” service suspended.
• The Monday through Saturday Philomath Connection service will continue.
For further route information to go corvallistransit.com and click on “routes.”
