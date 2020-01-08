Council approves climate action funding plan

The intergovernmental agreement between the city and the Urban Renewal Agency also was approved, with the rest of the session devoted to discussing and approving affordable housing policies in the plan.

For the time being the urban renewal group will meet roughly every quarter, said Kate Porsche, the economic development manager.

Porsche said that the city is expecting about $90,000 in urban renewal funds in the 2020-21 fiscal year, with the city a couple of years away from having enough funds to borrow money for projects by using bonds.

It will be about four or five years, Porsche said, before any major projects will get underway.

Budgeting for the urban renewal district will be done in tandem with the city’s budget process but will require additional commissioners. The current Budget Commission has 18 members — the nine councilors and nine community members.

However, Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber and Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot will be members of the urban renewal budget panel. Which means two more community members must be appointed to complete what will be a 22-person group.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.