Crosswalk vegetation removed; Council to discuss pedestrian crossing issues Tuesday

Although the discussion after the Daniel incident centered on the pedestrian crosswalk and the long delay between the damage that was done by a motorist at the Chapman crosswalk last August and the currently scheduled repairs, speed is never out of the picture.

A study conducted in July 2018 by a team headed by Dylan Horne, an Oregon State University doctoral student in transportation engineering who also has served as chair of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, and Greg Wilson, then the city’s active transportation specialist, found that nearly 91% of drivers were exceeding the 25 mile per hour speed limit at Chapman Place.

Horne, Wilson and their team collected data June 20, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. A large cohort of motorists, 41.4%, was traveling between 25 and 30 mph, but 16.1% of drivers were traveling faster than 35 mph.

Also, as one twice-daily commuter noted, managing speed on Third Street, which serves as Highway 99W and is under ODOT jurisdiction, is challenging to motorists because of the number of times the speed limit changes.