Crosswalk vegetation removed; Council to discuss pedestrian crossing issues Tuesday

The death of pedestrian Rhiana Daniel continues to produce responses and community conversation.
Daniel, 11, was struck by a motorist Jan. 8 in a pedestrian crosswalk on Third Street in South Corvallis. She died the next day of her injuries.
Her death, the third involving a cyclist or pedestrian in that corridor in the past 18 months, sparked outrage in the community and led city and Oregon Department of Transportation officials to take a series of actions:
• City of Corvallis Public Works crews installed temporary radar speed signs near the Southeast Chapman Place crosswalk where Daniel was struck as well as cyclist Eric Austin in June 2018.
• Corvallis Parks and Recreation employees removed vegetation from the Chapman crosswalk and three others on Third Street to improve visibility.
• ODOT announced in a press release that work on installing the planned upgraded flashing beacons at the four crosswalks will begin next week and conclude by the end of the month.
• The ODOT release also noted that brighter street lights will be added on the west side of Third Street, although no information was available on when the work will occur.
The Chapman intersection continued to have the feel of a sort of shrine Friday. The vegetation removal did not disturb the memorial flowers in the median, and passersby lingered reflectively at the spot while traffic whizzed past.
Although the discussion after the Daniel incident centered on the pedestrian crosswalk and the long delay between the damage that was done by a motorist at the Chapman crosswalk last August and the currently scheduled repairs, speed is never out of the picture.
A study conducted in July 2018 by a team headed by Dylan Horne, an Oregon State University doctoral student in transportation engineering who also has served as chair of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, and Greg Wilson, then the city’s active transportation specialist, found that nearly 91% of drivers were exceeding the 25 mile per hour speed limit at Chapman Place.
Horne, Wilson and their team collected data June 20, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. A large cohort of motorists, 41.4%, was traveling between 25 and 30 mph, but 16.1% of drivers were traveling faster than 35 mph.
Also, as one twice-daily commuter noted, managing speed on Third Street, which serves as Highway 99W and is under ODOT jurisdiction, is challenging to motorists because of the number of times the speed limit changes.
The commuter, who lives at Willamette Landing, noted that the speed limit is 45 mph as he makes the right turn on Third Street from Goodnight Avenue. Then, it drops to 35, then to 20 past Lincoln Elementary School, then it returns to 35 before dropping to 25 near the First Alternative Co-op. All in a distance of approximately 1.1 miles.
The Corvallis City Council has a “new business” agenda item on the pedestrian crossing issue at its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Councilors Barbara Bull (Ward 4) and Jan Napack (Ward 1) wrote letters to the council’s leadership team requesting a spot on the agenda.
There is no action item that councilors will vote on, but the discussion could yield topics that will come back to the council for later votes or that might be referred to city staff for possible work. Members of the public can testify on the issue during the community comments section of the meeting.
Community members should note that the maximum capacity of the meeting room is 73 and that 25 of those spots are reserved for councilors and officials. Admittance is on a first-come, first-served basis, with a television set up in a fire station conference room that seats eight. Community members also may watch the meeting on a TV in the lobby.
