Da Vinci Days planning virtual event this year

The da Vinci Days festival will be a virtual affair this year because of the coronavirus.

Festival organizers have announced that the event still will feature a variety of creative arts, science and technology activities with a schedule due to be announced later this spring.

Festival organizers plan to work with individuals and community groups to offer a series of virtual events over the next eight months.

Programs will be shared through online platforms such as Zoom and Facebook. Proposed events will feature Graand Kinetic Sculpture activities, local artists, musicians, makers, scientists and engineers.

In recent years da Vinci Days has consisted of a speaker series in May, with July events centered on the Benton County Fairgrounds.

