When dancers can't spread out, they have to dig down.

Performances were contained to a stage measuring just 4 feet by 4 feet Saturday at the Majestic Theater, the sixth iteration of Ten Tiny Dances in Corvallis.

A lot can be said in a very small amount of space.

The show's director Mishele Mennett said dancers' movements become more internal and visceral while they find ways to express themselves in a physically limited space.

"As opposed to flying through the air and running and leaping across the stage, because you're not going to do that — and also because you could also fall of that tiny stage — you start playing with the edges," Mennett said.

She compared the format to a French actor renowned for his pantomime.

"Almost like Marcel Marceau being in a box," Mennett said.

Mennett first saw the format at a Pennsylvania university, then connected with Portland-based founder Mike Barber.

Ten Tiny Dances has been adopted by performers in Alaska, Ohio and Washington. In Corvallis, the dance revue and a related sale of tiny art raised $2,000 in 2022, and has raised funds for Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence, and Community Outreach Inc. among others.

Proceeds from the 2023 performance were to be donated to the Majestic Theater.