Death Notices: Feb. 19, 2020

Brenda Kay Stephens, 41, of Philomath, died Feb. 8, 2020, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and Friends may leave condolences at www.aasum-dufour.com.
James David White, 84, of Philomath, died Feb. 10, 2020. Services are pending. Weddle Funeral Service in Lebanon is handling arrangements. Family and Friends may leave condolences at www.weddle-funeral.com.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Brad Fuqua
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today