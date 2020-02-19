You are the owner of this article.
Death Notices: Feb. 19, 2020
DEATH NOTICES

Death Notices: Feb. 19, 2020

Brenda Kay Stephens, 41, of Philomath, died Feb. 8, 2020, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and Friends may leave condolences at www.aasum-dufour.com.

James David White, 84, of Philomath, died Feb. 10, 2020. Services are pending. Weddle Funeral Service in Lebanon is handling arrangements. Family and Friends may leave condolences at www.weddle-funeral.com.

