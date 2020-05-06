You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Death Notices: May 6, 2020
DEATH NOTICES

Death Notices: May 6, 2020

Betty Ann Harness, 73, a former Philomath resident who graduated from the local high school with the Class of 1965, died March 13, 2020, in Newport. A celebration of life will be held in Tidewater, Oregon in early summer.

Patricia “Trish” Lear Dye, 75, of Dallas, a former Philomath resident, died April 19, 2020, in Dallas. A memorial is tentatively planned for June pending the removal of restrictions. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center handled arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.dallastribute.com.

Norma Jeane Foster, 79, of Sweet Home, a former Philomath resident, died April 22, 2020, in Sublimity. A private family graveside was planned at Lewis Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel handled arrangements.

Thomas Grimm, 50, of Philomath, died April 28, 2020. No memorial services are planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News