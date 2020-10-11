Directors: City of Corvallis losing 3 top executives

Karen Emery, Nancy Brewer and Mary Steckel all have spent at least 30 years working for the city of Corvallis.
Each rose up the ladder to become a department director, in times and circumstances that have not always been favorable for women in the workplace.
Now, they have left the city, taking 90-plus years of experience of municipal work with them. The loss is hard to even calculate said City Manager Mark Shepard.
“The institutional brain drain on the organization is huge,” he said. “Adding the retirement of Police Chief (Jonathan) Sassaman … means the city is losing 122 years or leadership experience.”
Interim leaders (Andy Parks in Finance and Greg Gescher in Public Works) already are on the job. Meredith Petit from El Segundo, California, takes over for Emery on Oct. 26.
Emery, the only Oregon native among the three, started here first, taking a job in the Parks and Recreation Department in 1989 at the Chintimini Senior Center after working in a similar role in the Eugene area. She became the department director in 2008.
Brewer and Steckel started just a few days apart in the summer of 1990. Brewer came to the mid-valley from Kansas because her husband Jim, now the city attorney, was going to law school in Salem. Nancy started as a budget analyst in the Finance Department. By 1993 she was the finance director.
Steckel came to the mid-valley from Illinois with the idea of going to graduate school at the University of Oregon. That fizzled, but she settled in Corvallis with some college friends who had taken jobs with HP Inc. and she has never left. She hooked on as an administrative services manager with the Public Works Department in 1990 and became interim director of the department in 2011. She got the job for good the next year.
The three directors sat down recently with the Gazette-Times for a 75-minute, masked and socially distanced interview session at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room across from City Hall.
Speaking of calculations, it’s hard to even come up with an estimate of how many times the three women have been in that room for staff and public meetings. The interview started with a discussion of which one is the oldest. It’s Brewer by a matter of months, although all three are 61. Also, the question of who is the most likely one to be on time for a meeting with Shepard. Emery won that one.
Then, we plunged into a series of discussions on those 90-plus years of city experience. Clearly, these are women who know each other well and they weren’t afraid to chime in on each other as well as answer the reporter’s questions.
Changes
Emery: For me it’s technology. We shared one laptop that you had to pick up and carry to your office. My computer screen was 8 inches. There were no cell phones.
Steckel: Technology changes really affected our field crews working on pipelines or detecting leaks.
Emery: We can import info from the field easier. And we can text people.
Brewer: The size and scope of the budget has changed. Our total 1993 budget was the same as just the general fund this year. Everything has grown.
Steckel: You can find out where your bus is with your phone.
Achievements
Steckel: I’m most proud of our sustainability program. It was housed in Public Works before there was a Corvallis Sustainability Coalition or any council policies on sustainability. We looked at buildings and plants. We were already looking for energy savings and putting together plans to green our operations. And you have to pay attention to it every day. Why is that report printed on single-sided paper? Don’t forget to turn off the lights.
Emery: The project I’m most proud of is our cost-recovery program. I learned about it at a conference and brought it back to our department. It was right after the 2008 recession. We were facing budget cuts and loss of services. It was a yearlong process with involvement of the community. It helped stabilize the department and staff had a much more in-depth understanding of costs and fees.
Brewer: COVID budgets. A levy passes and a levy doesn’t pass budget. The HP tax appeal. We had to cut $2 million in two weeks. The Riverfront Park financing package. Oh, my word, the community is so much better off with that park than they were with that gravel lot that used to be there.
Ones that got away
Brewer: I was disappointed when the 2008 bond issue failed. There was a lot in that package. The Senior Center (which wasn’t addressed until this year), playgrounds.
Emery: There was park maintenance, some covered picnic areas. Kids could have been able to go to the park at recess.
Steckel: The most disappointing to me was expanded residential parking districts (which were defeated in a 2014 vote).
Brewer: I knew you were going to pick that one.
Steckel: And it’s not just because of the outcome of the vote. It was the level of effort. There was so much community involvement. It took a long time to create. What could we have done to avoid the vote or win the vote?
Emery: The budget cuts during the recession. We had to lay off staff and stop doing work, and it was work that needed to be done. The work they were doing was good. But you can't mow all the lawns with half the staff. We just didn’t have enough money. I cried a lot.
Brewer: None of our budget cuts have been pleasant.
The gender issue
Emery: I have had some challenges. Female directors are a minority. I’ve certainly experienced times when I felt excluded. People were surprised that I was intelligent. I couldn’t be that smart and be a woman. Someone literally said that to me.
Brewer: Never. I’m blessed and lucky for not having to deal with that issue. So many women have had to deal with it. And in Finance there are way more women than men.
Steckel: Public Works is even less female (than Finance or Parks & Rec). I can recall going into meeting after meeting and room after room and being the only female. But that’s not always a disadvantage. Who knows, there could be people who might have had a different experience with me if I was a man. I’ll never know.
The feedback loop
Brewer: I remember in 1993 we heard about this system called the internet. And it had email. There was a lot of concern that we would have to increase staff to handle it. I don’t know that there has been a significant increase in the numbers (of correspondence), but it has made it easier for people to contact us. But I may get 2% of the general public email that Karen and Mary get.
Emery: I get negative emails every day. But we get compliments, too. About 65% of it is complaints and observations. A limb is down here. A trail needs maintenance there. A lot of the rest are compliments on what a great job staff is doing.
Steckel: That’s because she’s a great leader.
Emery: We’ve been very successful in securing grants and alternative sources of revenue for projects. Sometimes it’s donations. Sometimes it’s SDCs (system development charges that require developers to pay for parks). We’re always looking to prepare and prioritize. We want our capital projects to be geographically broad so that every neighborhood gets something.
Steckel: Public Works gets more (feedback) than the other two. I’ve seen things change over time. And often when you engage with the community, after that process you wind up with a better project. You can’t always say ‘I know best.’ To the extent that you can you make adjustments for the community. The main question we get is ‘why are you doing this?’ If you answer them they might not agree that it’s the best thing to do, but they like the fact that they were heard.
Miss the most?
Steckel: I will miss having the ability to make a difference. That’s why I went to work for city government. I’m going to miss working with a tremendous group of people on the Public Works team. They get called out in the middle of the night. They are here when it’s snowing, here when it’s flooding and here when there is ash in the air. They have touched my heart all this year.
Emery: What I enjoyed and will miss most is the ability to help shape the community. Like our new inclusion policy. It will enable us to meet the 2040 vision goal of being welcoming. This is the most important thing that we’re doing right now. And I’ll miss being involved with that.
Steckel: I will not miss the emails.
Brewer: I have felt that everything we do for the community requires us to be careful stewards of money. I think we have done a good job with that. Careful management will allow us to do more and for longer.
Epilogue/next steps
Brewer took over as the interim city manager in Lebanon on Oct. 5. She is not a candidate for the position on a permanent basis and expects to be in the job for perhaps “a year or so. It depends on their recruitment." She said she is open to doing other work, depending on what comes up.
Emery said that she is “open to opportunities that are yet unknown” and says she is looking forward to her new role as a grandmother.
Steckel also said that she is open to other opportunities. “Mostly I want to relax into retirement and see what it feels like. I know what working feels like.”
