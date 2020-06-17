Editorial: Court was right to back shutdown orders

The justices did not address the plaintiffs’ argument that prohibiting in-person church services violated the right to free exercise of religion. That was the right call, too, because the governor’s orders did nothing of the kind. Churches were free to hold services remotely, and many have done so. This does not mean they are being treated differently from grocery stores, where customers can maintain distancing guidelines and spend short periods of time. Church services typically involve large groups of people in close proximity for more than an hour.

In any case, phase two reopening, which now includes 29 counties, allows churches to resume services with proper distancing in place if they choose to.

Meanwhile, those reopenings may have helped contribute to a spike in new cases — 178 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 5,237. That reinforces the notion that addressing the coronavirus pandemic in Oregon calls for more caution, not less. The governor on Thursday night announced a pause on any further reopenings while state health officials evaluate the situation.

Former lawmaker Kevin Mannix, a conservative activist and attorney representing some of the intervenors in the Baker County lawsuit, said he would ask the Legislature to amend the law to clarify that the governor’s emergency powers have a 28-day time limit.