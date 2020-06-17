Editorial: Court was right to back shutdown orders

The following editorial appeared in the June 14 edition of The Mail Tribune in Medford:
The Oregon Supreme Court made the right call Friday when it ordered a Baker County circuit judge to toss his preliminary injunction invalidating Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home orders. The move was especially timely because it came on the heels of the state’s all-time high in new cases reported in a single day, prompting Brown to pause any further reopening for a week.
The Baker County ruling came in response to a lawsuit by a group of churches and other plaintiffs that challenged restrictions on in-person worship services. Judge Matthew B. Shirtcliff ruled on May 18 that the governor’s executive orders exceeded a 28-day limit adopted by the Legislature and were therefore invalid. The same day, the state’s highest court issued a stay on Shirtcliff’s orders at the governor’s request, effectively leaving Brown’s orders in place pending a ruling.
The Supreme Court agreed with lawyers for the governor’s office, who argued that Brown had used a different statute than the one cited by the plaintiffs, which does not contain a time limit on a state of emergency. The statute says either the governor or the Legislature may end the state of emergency, the court noted. The Legislature has the power to call itself into session at any time; it has not done so.
The justices did not address the plaintiffs’ argument that prohibiting in-person church services violated the right to free exercise of religion. That was the right call, too, because the governor’s orders did nothing of the kind. Churches were free to hold services remotely, and many have done so. This does not mean they are being treated differently from grocery stores, where customers can maintain distancing guidelines and spend short periods of time. Church services typically involve large groups of people in close proximity for more than an hour.
In any case, phase two reopening, which now includes 29 counties, allows churches to resume services with proper distancing in place if they choose to.
Meanwhile, those reopenings may have helped contribute to a spike in new cases — 178 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 5,237. That reinforces the notion that addressing the coronavirus pandemic in Oregon calls for more caution, not less. The governor on Thursday night announced a pause on any further reopenings while state health officials evaluate the situation.
Former lawmaker Kevin Mannix, a conservative activist and attorney representing some of the intervenors in the Baker County lawsuit, said he would ask the Legislature to amend the law to clarify that the governor’s emergency powers have a 28-day time limit.
The Legislature, when it does convene, will have its hands full dealing with the effects of the shutdowns on the state budget.
Mannix is free to ask lawmakers for anything he likes, but he’s not likely to get very far. At least the discussion will take place in the Legislature, where it belongs, and not in the courts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!