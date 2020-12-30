10 great Oregon songs

This rock 'n' roll standard, which was recorded by the Portland band The Kingsmen in 1963, was an automatic selection. It isn’t about the state, but it is the most widely influential song ever recorded here.

The group did not write the song; Richard Berry composed it in 1955. Nor were they the only band to record it. Rockin’ Robin Roberts recorded it with The Wailers in 1960, and Paul Revere & the Raiders also covered the tune in 1963. Hundreds of bands have followed with their own versions.

But it was The Kingsmen’s recording which became a hit, climbing to No. 2 on the Billboard charts. Perhaps due to the muddled recording quality and the near unintelligibility of the lyrics, the song drew complaints from parents, was banned by the governor of Indiana and was supposedly investigated by the FBI. This series of events was a music promoter’s dream and helped the song maintain national interest long after it would normally have waned.

“Louie Louie, oh no, me gotta go, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, baby

Louie Louie, oh baby, me gotta go

Okay, let's give it to 'em right now.”

“Roll On, Columbia, Roll On”