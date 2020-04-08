All the world's a stage: Mid-valley performers find virtual venues for their talents

PROLOGUE
Stagehands. Stand-up comics. Second sopranos.
The mid-valley is saturated with artists — and all of them have been forced offstage by social gathering restrictions enacted to avoid exposure to the respiratory infection known as COVID-19.
What's a displaced artist to do?
Well, not stop creating, that's for sure. Artists in Linn and Benton counties have found multiple ways to continue reaching out to audiences, in spite of being nowhere near one another.
Here are some of their efforts. You're invited to join in the applause — and even in the action.
ACT 1: THE THESPIANS
Even though the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis is shut down, Rachel Kohler wasn't about to simply turn off the spotlight.
Kohler, of Corvallis, is in charge of the Majestic's educational program. Some years before that, she earned a master of fine arts in Shakespeare and performance.
In mid-March, she wrote a short play featuring the Bard and fellow playwright Christopher Marlowe for a nationwide play "bakeoff" contest. A play bakeoff is an event that challenges participants to write a play using certain "ingredients," such as a specific prop or scene.
She thought it would be fun to invite other local contest entrants to read her play and their own works. Using the web-based conferencing tool known as Zoom, they got together March 26 to do just that. That went so well she decided to explore making full-scale, livestream performances of plays for audiences at large.
The result: Last Saturday, Kohler used a program called Zoom Webinar to direct a cast of 18 in the Majestic's first wholly online production, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," which can be seen on the performance center's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/majestictheatre.
The plan is to seek out local or public domain works and do a different play every Saturday, at least through early May — longer if show venues remain closed.
This Saturday, Tyler Mann will direct a one-act farce from 1850, "An Irish Engagement." Audiences are invited to tune in at 7:30 p.m. for the livestream, or come back later once it's been uploaded to YouTube to see the edited version.
It was a challenge to organize all the technology necessary to get 18 people on and off an imaginary stage for "Dream," and Kohler learned a few good lessons for future productions (chief among them: Always have an emergency understudy available for when someone's mic goes down).
But it worked. More than 120 peopled tuned in for Saturday's performance, many of them simultaneously joining the live chat to comment on the actors' performances and their choices for makeup and props.
It's great to be on Facebook for the live chat option, Kohler said, "because people can make these silly comments and feel, 'Oh, I'm part of the show.'"
As for the aforementioned makeup and props, Kohler said, "We are encouraging people to not use anything that's not already in their houses. It's way funnier to see what weird stuff they come up with."
Harriet Owen-Nixon of Corvallis, for instance, went with thick white makeup, fire-engine-red lipstick and a cascade of thick blonde curls to transform herself into the character of Helena, whose former suitor Demetrius spurns her for Hermia.
"Harriet just came up with that. I was like, 'Great, cool. This is ridiculous and amazing,'" Kohler said, laughing.
Directors for the virtual performances are choosing shows and soliciting video auditions a week in advance of each livestream. Participants need not be local: "Dream" featured a Lysander (Phoebe Thompson) from Bend and a Titania (Elaine Fenwick) who currently lives in Shanghai, China.
In fact, an online venue might be just the push an actor wannabe might need. One week of work? One performance? No memorization required? No problem!
"People are really feeling the lack of performing arts in Corvallis and the surrounding area right now," Kohler said. "It's weird to go downtown and see all the (venues) shuttered with 'Canceled' in big letters all over the building."
"I got a lot of thank-yous from people. We really needed this kind of outlet."
ACT II: THE COMEDIANS
Terry Geil of Brownsville started doing standup comedy in 2011 after stumbling across an open mic night in Eugene. He's been holding a monthly showcase at Barsideous Brewing in downtown Lebanon for the past year and a half.
Then the world shut down. But Geil didn't want the laughter to shut down with it.
"Once you start doing standup, it's kinda like a drug. It's hard to stop doing and you don't really want to," he wrote in an email interview. "And with all the drama in in this world, I think it's important for people to still be able to laugh."
So Geil created a Facebook page, Covid Comedy Club, for comics like himself to go on with the show. It can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/842026432967537/ and is open to both viewers and participants.
"Laughter is good for the soul. It really is the best medicine," he said. "I also think it's important that comics have a place to work out their stuff. Even if they don't get an immediate reaction to their jokes (via laughter), they might still get the laughing emoji."
Santi Granados of Corvallis is a member and just waiting for a chance to do a show. He started with podcasting and turned to standup about four years ago when a coworker tagged him for an open mic night at Bombs Away Cafe.
He hasn't participated on Geil's page yet, but he's looking for an opportunity.
"I have three children who do not leave me alone when I want to be live on the internet," he quipped. "I'll either have to build a set around that or ship them off somewhere. Stuff them in a closet."
The idea of performing before an audience he can neither see nor hear doesn't faze Granados. For one thing, that's similar to podcasting. For another, comics really write for themselves anyway.
"You amuse yourself. You do what's going to make you laugh," he said. "You get up there and you say, 'This thought made me laugh the other day.'"
If people like it, he said, maybe they'll follow him on other social media fronts, or come to see him when he can do a show again. "You've just got to go for it, that's all."
One thing that is different about online comedy versus onstage is the longevity factor, however. Granados said he's already a little more careful about what he says on the internet rather than going all out, as he might during a live show.
That said, he added that he hopes viewers understand the point of the set, no matter what the platform.
"We're not trying to be offensive. I mean, some of us are trying to toe that edge, toe that line, but at the end of the day, we're not trying to make you mad, we're trying to make you laugh," he said. "As times change, context changes ... and people need to keep in mind we can't go around canceling everybody just because they said something that hurt our feelings in the moment."
ACT III: JOIN THE MUSIC
Playing music online is a little trickier because of potential copyright issues, but several mid-valley musicians have found ways to continue sharing in spite of the shutdown.
In Sweet Home, the Oregon Jamboree country music festival is holding free virtual jam sessions on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/OregonJamboree/. In Corvallis, Oregon State University is continuing its Music a' la Carte concert series via Facebook Live, with 30-minute performances each Friday at noon (see related story on page C1).
That said, Rachell Hoffman would still love to hear more.
Hoffman, of Corvallis, is a human services specialist for the state Department of Human Services. She's also a second soprano with The Hazelwood Ensemble, an eight-member a cappella group that specializes in folk and classical works.
The daughter of an opera singer, Hoffman grew up with music, singing in the San Francisco Children's Chorus as a small girl and then with school chorus groups in Corvallis from middle up through high school. She joined the ensemble a few months ago after a long hiatus.
About the same time as Gov. Kate Brown issued her mandate to Oregonians to stay at home, internationally acclaimed cellist Yo Yo Ma started posting social media videos of himself performing. He called the videos "Songs of Comfort."
Hoffman loved the idea, shared it to the Facebook page called "Corvallis People" and asked others to join the effort.
"Are you a local musician? Create a video of yourself singing or playing and post," she wrote. "Entertain us!"
So far, only a couple of people have taken her up on the idea, but Hoffman is sure there's more where that came from. She's asking mid-valley artists to set up their phones and run through a drum lesson, or get family members together for a sing-along.
"It doesn't have to be music," she said. "Honestly, talent isn't even a factor. Just show off your skills."
The way Hoffman sees it, music is a constant shared by all of humanity.
"We may not agree on what music is and what music we like best, but in some way, shape or form everybody enjoys music," she said. "And in our times when things are inconsistent and unpredictable, music is constant.
"I'm just hoping that people will find entertainment and comfort, as Yo Yo Ma put it, with music," she added. "And I'm hoping that they'll enjoy looking at their neighbors and finding out they have talent they didn't know they had."
