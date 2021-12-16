Around the Mid-Valley (Dec. 16)

• "Pandemic: Art as Antidote — Epic, Sympathetic, Prophetic, Poetic — 41 Original Prints and Photographs," Art on the Wall Gallery, by Suite 307, third floor of the Crees Building, above the Inkwell Home Store, 230 SW Third St., Corvallis. Work of Lawrence Birch. Available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Jan. 31. Prints made from original 8.5"x11" pen, ink and rubber-stamped drawings. The photographs were taken in Oregon and Southern California. The works can also be viewed at https://www.instagram.com/lawrenceabirch.

• "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley," 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Albany Civic Theater, 111 W. First Ave. Tickets: www.albanycivic.org/tickets or at the box office 45 minutes before curtain.

• The Baltimore Consort, 7:30 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. Tickets: www.ChamberMusicCorvallis.org/tickets and Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St.

• "Choose Your Own Carol," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, main stage, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: "Pick What You Pay," $11, $16 or $21 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=maj.

• The Corvallis Repertory Singers present “Candlelight and Carols,” 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. Tickets: $25 for main floor seating, $20 for balcony seating and $10 for students ages 12 to college. Children under 12 will not be admitted. Tickets available at Ticket Tomato, 1-800-820-9884; or repsing.org.

— Mid-Valley Live

