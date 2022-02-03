Around the Mid-Valley (Feb. 3)

• " Big Show of Little Art," 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays in February, Gallery Calapooia, 222 W. First Ave., Albany. Works no larger than 8x8 inches for two-dimensional work or 8x8x8 inches for 3-D, all by community artists. Watercolors, oils, paper cuts, collage, glass painting, fused glass, metals, wood, photography, ceramic and polymer clay, textiles and more.

• Welcome Week: Reopening of Ankeny Hill Nature Center, starting 10 a.m. Saturday, 130 Ankeny Hill Road SE, Jefferson. Saturday's reopening will kick off a week of hosted events, including introductions to the Nature Explore Area, trails with learning stations, nature discovery activities and a story walk with a bilingual activity guide. Maps, information fliers, stickers and healthful treats will be available. Hosts will be at the Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Feb. 12; and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Feb. 11. The center helps visitors connect with nature through accessible trails, interpretive signs and a new overlook with spectacular views of the refuge and its location in the hills of the central Willamette Valley. February is a good time for viewing the large migratory flocks of geese, ducks and other birds that use the area for nesting.