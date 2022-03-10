Around the Mid-Valley (March 10)

"Abstracted: Where Science Meets Art and Music," through April 8, the Little Gallery, Room 210, Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Oregon State University, Corvallis. Works of Jerri Bartholomew; a data sonification video, "Murky Waters," by Jason Flick; and a collaborative performance video, "Weapons of Microdestruction: Retelling the Story of a Parasite and Pacific Salmon in Four Movements," by Dana Reason and Andrew Myers. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

"High School Musical Jr.," 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, plus 1 p.m. Saturday, Albany Performing Arts Center, Calapooia Middle School, 830 SE 24th Ave., Albany. Tickets: $3 for students, $5 for adults.

"Chess: The Musical," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus 2 p.m. Sunday, main stage, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Complimentary tickets: https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=3.

"Constellations," 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: pick what you pay: $11, $16 or $21 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134334; streaming option also available.

All-ages punk and noise show, 7 p.m. Saturday, Willow Room, Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. Introspective queer screamo by Eugene band Kylo Ren, aggressive post-punk hardcore by Corvallis band Flexing, and ambient noise witch music by Corvallis band St. Juliana. Presented by Bitter Half Booking; sponsored by Razorcakes. Donations of $7 to $10 via cash and Venmo will be accepted to benefit Jackson Street Youth Services; no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Safer space; no drugs or alcohol. Proof of vaccination and N95, KN95 or surgical masks required.

"St. Patrick's Pre Funk," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Skulburger and Nuclear Nation. Tickets: $15 at 541-752-0437.

“Spirit of Love,” 4:30 p.m. Sunday, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis. Confluence: The Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus will present a concert focusing on light, life and love. The chorus and its Influence ensemble will perform songs from pop to classical, Broadway to jazz. Tickets are available from Confluence members, at www.confluencelgbtchorus.org/tickets or at the door. Advance tickets are $15 general admission, and $12 seniors and students. At the door, tickets are $18 and $15. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. All attendees must show proof of vaccination. Masks are required. Seating will be distanced and limited. Reserved ticket holders will be seated first, then others as space allows. Attendees are advised to dress warmly or bring a lap blanket, as doors and windows will be open, and intermissions may take place outdoors.

— Mid-Valley Live

