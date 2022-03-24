Around the Mid-Valley (March 24)

Fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees, through March 31, New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St., Corvallis. Owner Keara James will donate 20% of sales off six-packs of Hamantaschen to the Corvallis Sister Cities Association's Uzhhorod Refugee Fund. Hamantaschen are triangular cookies; New Morning's cookies have apricot, marionberry and poppy seed fillings.
"Read Beyond the Beaten Path: Get Out and Explore Oregon," through Friday, Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy St. Spring break activities for children of all ages. Scavenger hunt in the children's section for ages 5 to 12; find all the hidden items on the inventory sheet for a small treat. Ages 13 to 18 can stop by and pick up a do-it-yourself crystal necklace take-and-make kit containing all materials. Those ages 8 to 12 can pick up a knot-tying take-and-make kit. Magical Story Jars will return for those age 8 or under. The jars are being hidden in locations around Lebanon every day during spring break. Location clues are posted on the library's social media. Supplies for all activities are limited and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Oceanography in concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Oceanography is the solo project of singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Brian Kelly.
Display of three landscape and large-bird photographs by Lebanon photographer Ken Bolf, opening Saturday, Citizens Bank, 2122 S. Santiam Highway, Lebanon.
Pigs on the Wing in concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. This Pink Floyd tribute band will perform the album "Wish You Were Here," followed by a set of Roger Waters-era Floyd songs. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 day of show; https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.
"The Concealed Fancies," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Quick-witted romantic comedy with snappy dialogue and a duo of sassy, self-assured heroines. Tickets are "pick what you pay:" $11, $16 or $21; https://www.majestic.org.
Coast and Corvallis chapters of Willamette Writers, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Zoom. Rivera Sun will present "Stories for a Changing World." Registration: https://willamettewriters.org/event/rivera-sun-writers-change-makers.
Screening of "Napoleon Dynamite," 7 p.m. Wednesday, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.
— Mid-Valley Live