AROUND THE MID-VALLEY

Around the Mid-Valley (March 3)

Yeol Eum Son

Yeol Eum Son will play a Corvallis-OSU Piano International Steinway Series concert Sunday at the LaSells Stewart Center.

 Contributed photo

"Art for Lunch," noon Thursday, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. On the Howland Community OPEN Exhibition.

"Chess: The Musical," 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday and March 11 and 12, plus 2 p.m. March 13, main stage, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Complimentary tickets: https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=3.

Corvallis-OSU Symphony Winter Concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Program: Szymanowski's Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Jessica Lambert on violin; and Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique. Admission: $26 to $30 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=2. Masks must be worn.

First Friday in Historic Downtown Albany. Sales, music and fun. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

People are also reading…

The Arcis Saxophone Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. The quartet from Munich, Germany, will play a concert of American music by Gershwin, Bernstein and Barber. Information: www.chambermusiccorvallis.org.

"Constellations," 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and March 11 and 12, plus 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: pick what you pay: $11, $16 or $21 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134334; streaming option also available.

Mario the Maker Magician, 3 p.m. Saturday, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5 for those under 16, $15 for adults; all tickets cost $5 more at the box office. Visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=132919&pr=1.

Albany Taps & Caps, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $25, which includes a taste at each of four taphouses; snacks, appetizers; and prizes. Tickets: www.furnitureshare.org or Growler Garage, 229 SW Third Ave., on event day.

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association Classical Cabaret: “A Disney Adventure!,” 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way. CYSA’s annual fundraising gala features a concert of Disney classics, followed by a party. Ticket includes admission to the concert and entrance to the after-party in an outdoor tent with live music by Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints, food, a photo booth, outdoor games and raffle prizes. Tickets: 4:00 show, $25 adults, $15 K-12; 7:30 show, $30 adults, $20 K-12; call 541-766-4903. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours of concert required; masks must be worn.

The Corvallis-OSU Piano International Steinway Series presents South Korean pianist Yeol Eum Son, 4 p.m. Sunday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Yeol Eum Son’s interpretations and performances have caught the attention of audiences worldwide. The program will include Baldassare’s Harpsichord Sonata No. 5 in C major, T. 27; Mendelssohn’s Piano Sonata in G minor, Op. 1-105; Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No. 3 in A minor, Op. 28; and Ravel’s Sonatine, Kapustin Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 54. Tickets: $25. Information: 541-908-2352 or mickeybernhardt@windermere.com.

— Mid-Valley Live

