Around the Mid-Valley (March 3)

"Art for Lunch," noon Thursday, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. On the Howland Community OPEN Exhibition.

"Chess: The Musical," 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Saturday and March 11 and 12, plus 2 p.m. March 13, main stage, Withycombe Hall, 2901 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Complimentary tickets: https://oregonstatecla.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=3.

Corvallis-OSU Symphony Winter Concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Program: Szymanowski's Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Jessica Lambert on violin; and Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique. Admission: $26 to $30 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=2. Masks must be worn.

First Friday in Historic Downtown Albany. Sales, music and fun. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

The Arcis Saxophone Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Friday, First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. The quartet from Munich, Germany, will play a concert of American music by Gershwin, Bernstein and Barber. Information: www.chambermusiccorvallis.org.

"Constellations," 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and March 11 and 12, plus 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Tickets: pick what you pay: $11, $16 or $21 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=134334; streaming option also available.

Mario the Maker Magician, 3 p.m. Saturday, Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5 for those under 16, $15 for adults; all tickets cost $5 more at the box office. Visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=132919&pr=1.

Albany Taps & Caps, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $25, which includes a taste at each of four taphouses; snacks, appetizers; and prizes. Tickets: www.furnitureshare.org or Growler Garage, 229 SW Third Ave., on event day.

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association Classical Cabaret: “A Disney Adventure!,” 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way. CYSA’s annual fundraising gala features a concert of Disney classics, followed by a party. Ticket includes admission to the concert and entrance to the after-party in an outdoor tent with live music by Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints, food, a photo booth, outdoor games and raffle prizes. Tickets: 4:00 show, $25 adults, $15 K-12; 7:30 show, $30 adults, $20 K-12; call 541-766-4903. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours of concert required; masks must be worn.

The Corvallis-OSU Piano International Steinway Series presents South Korean pianist Yeol Eum Son, 4 p.m. Sunday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Yeol Eum Son’s interpretations and performances have caught the attention of audiences worldwide. The program will include Baldassare’s Harpsichord Sonata No. 5 in C major, T. 27; Mendelssohn’s Piano Sonata in G minor, Op. 1-105; Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No. 3 in A minor, Op. 28; and Ravel’s Sonatine, Kapustin Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 54. Tickets: $25. Information: 541-908-2352 or mickeybernhardt@windermere.com.

— Mid-Valley Live

