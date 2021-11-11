Around the Mid-Valley (Nov. 11)

• Opening reception and artists talk for "Universal Languages: Paint, Prints and Photography," 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, The Little Gallery, Room 210, Kidder Hall, 2000 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Dick Evans and Gretchen Evans will speak. Dick is a photographer; this exhibition features a broad sample of his more than 100,000 images. Gretchen has been an artist in several media, settling in painting and printmaking. The exhibit will run through Dec. 17.