Around the Mid-Valley (Oct. 21)

• Artist talk, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Truckenbrod Gallery, 517 SW Second St., Corvallis. Kent Smith will speak about his portraits in oil of artists and visionaries in the gallery’s exhibit “Them Singular.” The exhibit will be on view from noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30, and by appointment at 217-494-9267. Admission is free.

• StoryWalk, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, behind the Corvallis Community Center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. The Corvallis Kiwanis Family of Clubs is presenting the event, which is co-sponsored by the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. A StoryWalk involves a children’s storybook that has been disassembled; every page is laminated. Participants stroll along, reading each page as they go. Every child who completes the StoryWalk is invited to select a free book to take home.

• “Writing About Trauma,” 6:30 p.m. Monday, online. The workshop is presented by the Coast and the Writers on the River chapters of Willamette Writers. Deborah A. Lott, author of “Don’t Go Crazy Without Me: A Tragicomic Memoir,” will discuss writing about the worst thing that has ever happened to you. To receive the Zoom link for this workshop, register at https://willamettewriters.org/events.