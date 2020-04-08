Artist will work for food

Corvallis artist Paris Myers recently spent her 19th birthday searching for ways to help as many people in need as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Myers, a Crescent Valley High School graduate and third-year student double-majoring in bioengineering and fine art at Oregon State University’s Honors College, had an idea of how to best use her skill set.
“We’re seeing during this time how quickly people are losing their stability, access and lives,” she said. “Food shouldn’t be a privilege, it should be a right, and healthy food should be a right.”
Myers launched an online fundraising campaign called Paintings for Produce. She creates original landscape paintings for people who make donations, with the subject customized to the donor's preferences. All the donations go to Gathering Together Farm in Philomath, which gives free VSA (vitality supported agriculture) boxes with organic produce to low- or no-income individuals and families in need.
Every $50 donation equals one large produce box. Corvallis, Philomath, Newport and Portland all have designated pickup spots for VSA produce boxes.
There are levels of donations from $25 to $1,000 or more. Each level has a different-size painting associated with it, Myers said.
Myers wanted to partner with Gathering Together because she knows the company is responsible and has a history of donating to local nonprofit organizations. It was also important to her to support an area business.
In the beginning, Myers set a total fundraising goal of $2,000, “not expecting to meet it whatsoever.”
She was blown away by the early response. Her campaign made a little over $1,000 in its first three days.
“I had no idea people would support something like this,” Myers said. “That money will be able to feed 18 families with organic baskets.”
Produce recipients have sent Myers personal messages to express their gratitude. She mentioned three families with 15 people who were about to receive their VSA boxes last Friday. One is a single mother. Both parents in each of the other two families have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.
Myers was excited by the immediate impact that nearly two weeks’ worth of produce could have for the families.
“It’s so meaningful to help them during this time,” she said.
Myers was surprised to see that several donations came from students and young adults she knew who generally live on tight budgets.
“It’s insanely fulfilling to make a piece of artwork knowing that it’s going to someone who is putting themselves out there at this time to help another family or families,” she said.
Some of the donors are people who now reside out of state. To Myers that reflects what Corvallis and its community means to them.
She said, “This place is so special that they are donating from Pennsylvania or California. That’s just incredible to me.”
Myers, who is primarily a painter, trained for a decade under well-known local artist Mark Allison. She attributes much of her knowledge in landscape painting to him.
Myers has exhibited her artwork at OSU’s Fairbanks and Giustina Galleries, The Arts Center in Corvallis, the High Desert Museum in Bend and the Newport Visual Arts Center. She also served as manager and co-curator at the Joan Truckenbrod Gallery and Reynolds Gallery in Corvallis.
The acrylic and oil paintings she is working on for donors include subjects such as Detroit Lake, the Irish Bend Covered Bridge in Corvallis and Crescent Valley High School. And she's getting lots of requests for Marys Peak.
Myers feels her landscape paintings will provide art therapy for the people receiving them.
“Art makes that connection without you physically being there, which is pretty amazing,” she said.
Myers is also open to creating digital art, if people are interested. She recently made two digital art pieces of original album covers for musicians living in California.
Her plan is to ship the paintings to people once it is safe to do so. In the meantime, she will email all donors a high-resolution photograph of the finished work.
Other artists inspired by Myers’ efforts have reached out to her about how to get involved. She is in the process of adding a student artist who specializes in ceramics to the campaign.
“People can buy an original set of bowls or dishes, if they are not interested in a painting,” she said.
Myers is also building a wave energy converter for her honors college thesis, in addition to the other online courses she’s taking during spring term at Oregon State. But she said Paintings for Produce is her main focus right now, because the timing is so critical.
“If you’re in a family where someone has lost their job, you’re not going to want to wait two weeks for food, because you can’t wait,” she said.
Myers would eventually like to expand the fundraiser so more people in need can get produce throughout Oregon.
She is hopeful the impact her fundraiser is having will encourages fellow artists to get involved or pursue similar acts to help their community. This is the moment to do so.
Myers said artists, like people in the service industry, are concerned about their livelihood right now. The difference is artists can create something from nothing, and it can bring joy, food or supplies to people.
“We should all be trying to actualize that. I’d be ecstatic if more people started doing this, if more people wanted to join me,” she said. “I would love that.”
