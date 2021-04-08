Artists receive awards in Howland exhibit (April 8)

Artists received awards in eight new categories for the "Howland Community OPEN 2021 Exhibit" hosted by the The Arts Center in Corvallis.
Winners were named on April 1.
The new way of installing the exhibit by category made the diversity of each category stand out. It also revealed pieces deserving of special recognition. The Exhibition Committee selected works based on mastery of the chosen media and the originality of the idea, or a mixture of both.
Out of 200 artworks, receiving more than 1,500 votes, “Red” by Gale Everett won the People’s Choice Award. The Curator’s Award went to “Pressure of Leadership” by Laura Brinson-Larabee. Greg Bal’s “Alcazar Palace Cistern” earned the TAC Board Award. Vince Zettler’s name was drawn from the fishbowl of artists/members in the show, winning an opportunity to curate an exhibit this December in the Corrine Woodman Gallery.
Other winners and their categories include:
0-7 years: Award, Albert Sun, “Selfie;” Honorable Mentions, Aleena Sun, “Bright Night;” Brody Christensen, “Pumpkin Monster;” Hazel Ryan, “Night Sky.”
8-13 years: Award, Adele Aukerman, “Sweet Beginning, Fiery End;” Honorable Mentions, Eric Fan, “The Color Dream Train;” Sloane Wisor, “Fleeing the Scene.”
14-18 years: Award, Nyomi Figueroa, “Sand Worm;” Honorable Mentions, MJ Porsche, “Two Birds;” Simone Jackson, “Cats and Other Good Things.”
Fantasy: Award, Annclaire Greig, “After the Storm;” Honorable Mentions, Louie Gizyn, “The Hoopdance, Starring the Imps of Wonder;” Lill Ahrens, “The Ghost in the Machine.”
Flora: Award, Anna Russell, “Ceramic Vases,” Honorable Mentions, Laurie Childers, “Burled Stumps;” Earl Newman, “Poppies.”
Fauna: Shared Award, Anthony Gordon, “Secret Admirer,” and Jillian Abernathy, “Portrait of a Toad.”
Functional: Award, Lee Kitzman, “Iris;” Honorable Mentions, Carol Chapel, “Rooster Flew In;” Annelie Haberman, “Mountain Teapot.”
People: Award, Niya Lee, “Efflorescence (Proud Girl);” Honorable Mentions, Pat Berman, “Conversation Piece;” Angelyn Voss, “Of the Earth.”
Conceptual: Award, Jennifer Ayotte, “Holding Us All Together — the Sun, the Moon, the Stars;" Honorable Mentions, Danuta Muszynska, “Counting… Dark Pyramid;” Lisa Wells, “Earthlove, Earthcare.”
Abstract: Shared Award, Chi Meredith, “Delicate Balance;” Jennifer Lommers, “Finding Strength.”