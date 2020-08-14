"Arts Alive 2020" finds ways to live virtually

OK, so being in a pandemic means you can’t walk around The Arts Center’s courtyard and visit in person with the artists at the annual “Arts Alive” festival this year.
But you can still make art with them — in real time.
Organizers of “Arts Alive 2020,” scheduled this year for Aug. 14-15, are inviting the public to pick up free craft kits and join regional artists this weekend in creating a celebration for the senses.
Now in its third year, the festival is going virtual to keep participants from potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus. In a way, however, that opened up some new avenues, said Michele Griffin-Campione, director of communications and development for The Arts Center.
In past years, artists would have set up tables in the center’s square in downtown Corvallis and visitors would browse the setup, watching the artists paint, sculpt, draw and weave.
Instead, the artists recorded themselves developing a work of art from start to finish, so viewers can get a fuller look at the process.
“These are so much more in depth, because they’re not competing for attention, so you really get to hear that artist and experience what they have to offer,” Griffin-Campione said.
Craft kits for viewers to do some of the projects as the artists work are available for pickup at The Arts Center or via 2 Towns Ciderhouse delivery.
The virtual festival can be seen at shoptheartscenter.net and includes live and prerecorded performances, music and poetry along with art instruction.
Most of the online content is free with an online ticket code used to “enter” the events. For $15, however, viewers also can tune into “Women in the Arts: A Panel Discussion,” scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, and “10 Tiny Dances,” performance art on a stage about the size of a card table, set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
People who prefer to experience their art in a more active sense are invited to take part in the festival’s scavenger hunt, which runs through the week.
Corvallis artist Kim Long invites mid-valley residents to hunt for eight tiny doors, which she has dubbed “Gnooks.”
The doors — “for whimsical wanderers,” Long said — are hand-carved of polymer clay and range in height from 5 to 10 inches. Five of them will be hidden somewhere in Corvallis (look for clues on Long’s Instagram page, https://www.instagram.com/kimseverywhim/) and the other three will be on the website itself.
Participants who find Long’s Gnooks in physical form in Corvallis are asked to take a picture of them and email her the pictures at krlong541@gmail.com. Participants who find them on the website are asked to click the picture and fill out a form online. A drawing for a free Gnook will be held as part of the festival, at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Arts Alive 2020” is an opportunity to connect the community to its artists, but also to connect artists with each other, said Claire Elam, program director for Artist Accelerator.
The Artist Accelerator program is meant to give artists professional training in how to sell their work, how to put together portfolios, how to market themselves — essentially, how to make a living while creating their art.
“Arts Alive” is a showcase opportunity for that program, Elam said. And even virtually, she added, there are good networking opportunities this year. Some of the artists created the craft kits together, for instance. Others will be serving together on the panel discussion.
“One of the best pieces of advice I was ever given as an artist is that art is not created in a vacuum. And I think it’s important, with COVID right now, to not be creating in a vacuum,” she said.
“It’s hard to be making during a global pandemic. It’s hard to be creative. It’s hard to build connections,” she added. “It’s just important for artists to be there, to be supportive of each other, purchasing each other’s work, providing feedback on the next painting, the next song, the next poem. … That’s really how artists economically succeed, is through word of mouth.”
Long said that kind of connection is how she came to develop her Gnooks. As a child in Colorado, she was fascinated by a local artist who called herself Gnarly Mother and who made little woodland creature she called “Gnarlies.”
Long collected Gnarlies until she left for college. When she moved to Oregon, she said, “This place was so alive with color and growth and I could see all of those childhood images again in real life.”
That’s why she began creating Gnooks — The “g” in tribute to Gnarly Mother and the Gnarlies — and why she’s offering them for the “Arts Alive 2020” scavenger hunt for what she hopes will be the first hunt of many.
The winner of the Gnook can place it anywhere they like, “to welcome any wanderer you may be envisioning.”
That’s the kind of creative thinking the whole festival is meant to develop, Griffin-Campione said, whether or not participants regularly create artwork themselves.
It’s also the mission of The Arts Center: to foster creativity for community wellness.
“When you’re thinking creatively,” she said, “your brain is doing something better than worrying about what’s going wrong.”
