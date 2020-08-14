"Arts Alive 2020" finds ways to live virtually

“Arts Alive 2020” is an opportunity to connect the community to its artists, but also to connect artists with each other, said Claire Elam, program director for Artist Accelerator.

The Artist Accelerator program is meant to give artists professional training in how to sell their work, how to put together portfolios, how to market themselves — essentially, how to make a living while creating their art.

“Arts Alive” is a showcase opportunity for that program, Elam said. And even virtually, she added, there are good networking opportunities this year. Some of the artists created the craft kits together, for instance. Others will be serving together on the panel discussion.

“One of the best pieces of advice I was ever given as an artist is that art is not created in a vacuum. And I think it’s important, with COVID right now, to not be creating in a vacuum,” she said.

“It’s hard to be making during a global pandemic. It’s hard to be creative. It’s hard to build connections,” she added. “It’s just important for artists to be there, to be supportive of each other, purchasing each other’s work, providing feedback on the next painting, the next song, the next poem. … That’s really how artists economically succeed, is through word of mouth.”