Back on the merry-go-round: Artists return to work at Albany carousel, but riders still have to wait

Until then, she said, people can “look through the window, tell them hi, but we can’t let you into the carousel yet. It’s going to be a slow process.”

Going slow means being as safe as possible even with limited reopening, Burris said.

Only eight carvers and six painters are allowed in their respective studios at any one time, and no new volunteers are being taken on at the moment. All must wear masks.

Visitors who come during the limited gift shop hours also must wear masks, and a volunteer will be stationed at the door to make sure only a handful of people come in at any given time.

Burris said she’s had good responses from people so far, even about the limited reopening.

“I think people are anxious to get in here and get some new puzzles,” she said.

When the center does fully reopen, Burris said she’s looking forward to showing off the completion of the new museum section, adjacent to the carving studio in the basement of the building.

A $30,000 grant from the Willamette Valley Visitors Association made it possible to enlarge the space and add name plaques and other information to each of the museum pieces. “We’re excited for the community to come see it,” she said.