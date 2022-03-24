Bits and pieces of art

- Corvallis native Ryland Lee recently made his first short-story sale to Eugene-based publisher Improbable Press. “Stone Shaper Tanukis Estranged” appears in “Dark Cheer: Cryptids Emerging (Volume Blue),” published in December. The fantasy story is set in a near-future Japan; Lee currently lives in Japan.
- A photograph of Corvallis by Apani Hill was accepted into the 2021 collection of Slow Photography Movement, an organization featuring the work of nature photographers around the world. Hill’s image, which captures the movement of a soaring turkey vulture, appears in the exhibition along with other works inspired by the theme “Energy.” The photograph, “Flight of the Vulture,” was taken in Corvallis. It caught the attention of SPM founder Ernesto Ruiz shortly after Hill adopted a new approach to her nature photography. She now uses a slow shutter speed combined with slight camera movement to emphasize the grace, speed and beauty of birds. The photograph can be viewed at https://www.slowphotographymovement.com/fall-2021.
- Artwork by Chinh and Jeri Le of Corvallis was exhibited in November and December at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis. A video of Chinh’s paintings and Jeri’s weavings in the display can be viewed in the Virtual Art Wall segment at https://uucorvallis.org/past-sermons.
— Mid-Valley Live