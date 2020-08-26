Bothering to look: Retrospective celebrates Susan Johnson's lifelong perspective

Johnson took drawing and sculpture classes from Clint Brown and Marian Bowman at the Oregon State University Art Department between 1976 and 1982. Some of her assignments from that time period will be part of the retrospective, including the wooden sculptures.

Brown especially pushed Johnson to explore, she said. He told her the next thing she’d be assigned to do was a sculpture, 6 feet tall, of laminated plywood.

So she did. “I still love them,” she said. “I’m glad to have an excuse to get them out in public again.”

Another piece from that time is a self-portrait collage that was to be a part of the faculty art show. The ceiling of the Fairbanks building, where the Art Department is housed, had pieces flaking from it - so Johnson collected them and glued them to her portrait, just to give it some texture.

“A lot of artists take one style and follow it through their life. And I don’t,” she said. “I get inspired by lots of things.”

Johnson and her twin sister, Ann, grew up in Milburn, New Jersey. They were best known by their classmates for two distinctions: for looking so much alike that few could tell them apart, even after years of acquaintance, and for the innate creativity that got them voted “Most Artistic” for their graduating class.