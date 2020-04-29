Climbing the creative mountain

Creating a learning experience for her five children wasn’t the only challenge facing Alisha Berne Whitman when COVID-19 caused schools to close in March.
The Lebanon artist was already committed to an ambitious project called “30 Mountain Paintings in 30 Days.” Her timetable was disrupted by needing to focus on her children, who were no longer going to school every day.
“I had to take off a little stress and not worry about getting it done in 30 days,” Whitman said. “I’ve changed it to '30 Paintings in 30-ish Days.'”
She did it.
The collection of paintings featuring Mount Hood, Mount Bachelor, Marys Peak and others will be available for sale beginning May 2 on her website (see content box for details). Whitman plans to donate 40% of the proceeds to Save the Children.
In addition to being an artist, Whitman is a reading specialist at the Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon and has taught about art through camps at home, privately, online and weekly as a volunteer at her kids’ school.
Whitman, who grew up in Lake Oswego, got her degree in art and English education from Brigham Young University. She said she has always loved art.
When she was in the first grade, Whitman recalled, she did a piece of schoolwork that said when she grew up she wanted to be an artist, a teacher and a mom.
“And I’m all three,” she said.
Her favorite medium is watercolor painting, though she will occasionally use acrylic in her artwork. Whitman mostly paints landscapes but doesn’t consider them very traditional or realistic.
Her style tends to be “bright and bold.”
“It’s got a little bit of whimsy to it,” she said.
Whitman said she exclusively paints places she has been to and loves, which inspire her. She and her family does a lot of camping and hiking together.
“I’ll either paint on site or take lots of pictures and bring them home and paint from them,” she said.
The same process was applied to “30 Mountains in 30 Days.”
“It’s all mountains that I’ve been to, hiked or driven to at the very least,” she said.
Some of the more memorable locations Whitman’s painted include Crater Lake and the ocean at Seaside.
“Honestly, anytime I paint inside a forest with light streaming through the trees, I never get tired of that,” she said.
Whitman is a member of The Nest Gallery in Corvallis, the Corvallis Art Guild and the Watercolor Society of Oregon. She has exhibited at the Bush Barn Art Center in Salem, The Corvallis Arts Center, The Corvallis Art Guild’s Hanging Around Town displays and Clothesline Sale of Art and the Corvallis Arts Walk.
Whitman currently has a painting, titled “Echoes of the Ancestors,” featured in the Northwest Watercolor Society’s annual membership exhibition, “Waterworks Unchained.” The online exhibit can be viewed at nwws.org.
Whitman hopes her paintings convey her love and enthusiasm for the outdoors.
“I feel like art, at least for me, needs to be happy. I try to give some of that to other people,” she said. “The reminder that there is beauty when we go look for it.”
