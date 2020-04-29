Climbing the creative mountain

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Creating a learning experience for her five children wasn’t the only challenge facing Alisha Berne Whitman when COVID-19 caused schools to close in March.

The Lebanon artist was already committed to an ambitious project called “30 Mountain Paintings in 30 Days.” Her timetable was disrupted by needing to focus on her children, who were no longer going to school every day.

“I had to take off a little stress and not worry about getting it done in 30 days,” Whitman said. “I’ve changed it to '30 Paintings in 30-ish Days.'”

She did it.

The collection of paintings featuring Mount Hood, Mount Bachelor, Marys Peak and others will be available for sale beginning May 2 on her website (see content box for details). Whitman plans to donate 40% of the proceeds to Save the Children.

In addition to being an artist, Whitman is a reading specialist at the Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon and has taught about art through camps at home, privately, online and weekly as a volunteer at her kids’ school.

Whitman, who grew up in Lake Oswego, got her degree in art and English education from Brigham Young University. She said she has always loved art.