Community creation: 'Art for All' invites participants to collaborate on an artistic vision

Picture this: You’re online watching an artist create; seeing him sketch faint lines over a large piece of paper and fill in the shapes with washes of color.

You’re inspired. You have an idea for the piece. Maybe it’s something you’ve created yourself, or maybe you just wish the artist would add it in for you. You want to be a part of this project.

And so you get on the phone, or you send an email, or you scan in your drawing, or you type your thought into the provided chat window — and as you watch, the artist takes your idea and makes it a part of the work.

Welcome to “Art for All,” an artist-in-residency partnership sponsored by Corvallis agencies Cornerstone Associates and the Disability Equity Center.

The partnership is starting by asking participants to join in a real-time, collaborative work it’s calling an “art-making journey” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday the week of July 13. The theme is “local rivers.”

Corvallis artist Andrew Myers will lead the project, bringing the joint artistic vision to life as people call, email or chat online about the work.