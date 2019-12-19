Corvallis Arts Walk Spotlight: Massey sparks joy with clay

Impact on viewers: "I would love for my viewers to be able to see and hold my art and relate it to their own lives, and to spark joy for them when they are holding it. I make functional ceramics in the form of mugs, plates, bowls and other forms, so my art is meant to be used in daily life. I want my viewers to hold a mug I made and feel excited to have a cup of tea or coffee. With ceramics, the shape and design of the body is almost more important than the outer appearance."

Previous exhibits: "As a new resident to the Corvallis area, this will be my first time showing my art to the community here. I moved to the area this last spring, and I have already fallen in love with Corvallis, and have been pleasantly surprised by the vibrant art community that thrives here. In the past I have shown my paintings at a few places in Humboldt County, but this will be my first time showing my ceramic art!"

What should people know: "Besides being an artist and ceramicist, I am also a musician and activist. I grew up in a family of musicians and even played bass in my parents' band when I was a teenager. I think a lot of my love for art came from being surrounded by it growing up, and always being encouraged to pursue art and music by my parents. I also like to use art as a way to practice activism on the issues that are important to me. These include environmentalism, climate action and animal and human rights. I believe art can be and has been a useful tool to convey important messages to the public."