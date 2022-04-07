Corvallis Community Band back in concert

The Corvallis Community Band will soon be back in concert for the first time in three years with “Blossom by Blossom, Spring Begins,” conducted by the band's new artistic director, Jim Martinez.

The free concert will include some of the classics from Leonard Bernstein’s "West Side Story," and also a new piece called “Gazebo,” which composer Rob Birdwell was commissioned to write, featuring clarinet soloist, Steve Matthes.

“The concert is a metaphor for the reopening of society and all the feelings of loss or being cautious and now awakening again trying to rebuild connections,” Martinez said. “It felt like a way to convey in the music what people are feeling.”

The band’s last two concerts were canceled because of the pandemic. Instead, the group uploaded video performances and periodically posted montages of old concerts to satisfy the music-starved appetites of the community.

“We tried to do what we could,” Martinez said. “The board of directors wanted to do everything possible to give back to the community.”

This will be Martinez’s first formal concert with the band, which has around 65 members. He stepped into the role when the previous artistic director, Lia Poole, stepped down for personal reasons. The concert is free — no tickets necessary.

This band is also getting back to its summer concerts in the park, set for 7 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday beginning June 21 at Central Park, 650 NW Monroe Ave. The first concert will have a Broadway musicals theme featuring local vocalists; concerts will continue through the end of August.

“Everyone’s feeling the same way,” Martinez said. “There’s definitely this feeling of joy of just being together and playing music.”

Band member Howard Korn has been a member of the band for 35 years, and said the last two years being isolated from the group was very difficult.

“Returning to in-person rehearsals, preparing for the upcoming concert and anticipating the next summer’s Concerts in the Park season has been wonderful,” Korn said. “I enjoy the concerts, but hearing the pieces develop during rehearsals is just as satisfying.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

