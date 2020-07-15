Drag show organizers hope audiences feel 'OK to come out'

Both Waters and Dam Right Drag Night are poised to pull the plug if necessary, but right now, both say they’re doing everything they can to keep both the performers and the people in the audience safe for an in-person production.

The Whiteside has already reopened for movies and will handle this event the same way, Waters said: limited entry, masks required, assigned seating that blocks off anyone who might sit nearby, and frequent sanitizing of any stationary surface. And possibly even those that aren’t.

“We bought two gallons of 2 Towns hand sanitizer. Liquid, not gel,” Waters said. “We have six spray bottles. We just go around and spray everything."

Performers who want to be a part of the production but aren’t comfortable appearing in person have been invited to perform by video, Waters said. The event also will be recorded for later streaming so people who might have been worried about being in a live audience can still catch the show.

So with all the uncertainty, why again is this going on? That gets back to the answers above: Waters wanted to help performers financially, which is hard to do without ticket sales. Dam Right Drag Night wanted to make sure the venues that showcase its work don’t go underwater, which is also hard to do without ticket sales.