'Earnest' gets four-show run at the Majestic

“The oboe and the cello sat alone
Woefully echoing tone for tone.”
Richard Wagner is explaining British received pronunciation, better known as the Queen’s English. Above is a rather poetic example of the long or closed “o,” where the tongue holds the syllable as if savoring a fine Bordeaux. This is the accent of the educated class — “posh,” some call it, in admiration, derision or both.
It’s a species playwright and poet Oscar Wilde instinctively understood and roundly skewered in “The Importance of Being Earnest,” which many theatergoers regard as his greatest work — and they’re probably not wrong. After all, it’s a satire of social hypocrisy set in Victorian-era England, first performed in February 1895 at London’s St. James’s Theatre, which was torn down some 60 years ago. Yet it remains immensely popular more than a century after its author’s death at age 46.
Wagner, in fact, has directed it twice in Corvallis over the last decade-plus. He helmed a well-regarded version on the Majestic Theatre’s main stage in 2008. Now he’s brought it back — Queen's English and all — this time for the Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company. (The Majestic also hosted director Bernadette Bascom’s main-stage take on Wilde’s “An Ideal Husband” last year.)
Whatever doubts a reading committee may have harbored about an “Earnest” revival were dashed when one of its three Community Room shows quickly sold out, spurring the company to do something it had never done before: add a fourth. (See info box for details.)
For Wagner, “Earnest’s” lasting appeal is simple: “It’s the finest English-language comedy in the world,” he says.
But he knows it runs deeper than that. The Dublin-born and Oxford-developed Wilde stands as a rarity among his contemporaries, a satirist who grasped the root level of class contradictions and could articulate it for a general audience. Hypocrisies are hypocrisies, easily recognized from generation to generation.
Wagner shares a document in which Majestic Readers’ Theatre Company Artistic Director Mike Aronson likens Wilde to television producer Norman Lear (“All in the Family,” et al) and writer Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Seinfeld”) as someone who mined the human condition for wit.
But Wilde still has a further card up his sleeve: With such wry observations as “The amount of women in London who flirt with their own husbands is perfectly scandalous” and “[B]y persistently remaining single, a man converts himself into a permanent public temptation,” he’s just that clever and funny even in this far-removed milieu.
“His writing is world-class,” Wagner says, “His brain is world-class.”
Perhaps not so world-class at "Earnest's" outset is its main character, Jack Worthing (Jason Seivers), who emerged from humble beginnings — discovered as an infant in a handbag at a London railway station — to become, under the tutelage of the wealthy Thomas Cardew (rest his soul), a respectable man of means. That is, if you discount his alter ego, Ernest, a conjured younger sibling that allows Jack to indulge in more provincial behavior away from town. His friend Algernon Moncrieff (Nikolai Kassaktin) has a name for this practice: Bunburying, a reference to a similar character he’s fashioned, the forever sickly Bunbury, to dodge engagements.
Wilde surrounds the duo with an equally vivacious cast: Gwendolen Fairfax (Jessica Andrade), the essence of high-class Victorian womanhood, obsessed with image and, weirdly, marrying a man named Ernest because it “has a music of its own; it produces vibrations”; Cecily Cardew (Ellie Smith), Worthing’s ward, a daydreaming young romantic enamored with wicked behavior, which also draws her to the name Ernest; Miss Prism (Karen Berg), Cecily’s governess and keeper of a life-changing secret (i.e., the plot twist); the Rev. Canon Chasuble (Michael Wren), a country vicar with often less-than-religious thoughts involving the aforementioned Miss Prism; and Lane and Merriman, two servants (both played by Ron Seymour) who observe the proceedings and sometimes sneak an odd glass of champagne.
Wagner’s favorite character, however, is Lady Bracknell, a dark-barbed (“I do not approve of anything that tampers with natural ignorance. Ignorance is like a delicate exotic fruit: touch it and the bloom is gone.”) family matriarch essayed by Laurie Mason, who also played the role in Wagner’s 2008 production.
“I don’t know how it happened,” he recalls of that long-ago audition, “but she was reading with another person, and there was a little pause. She took her glasses and pulled them down over her nose. Sometimes you come across an actor whose looks and manner are just right. And she’s one of those. She’s even better this time around.”
The cast was put through its paces over weeks in British received pronunciation through reading materials, recordings and exercises. As an actor himself, Wagner is well-versed in the form; in fact, he once played the Marquees of Queensberry, whose son, Lord Alfred Douglas, became romantically involved with Wilde, much to his displeasure — and Wilde’s eventual downfall — in a Salem stage production of Moisés Kaufman’s “Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde.” (“When I think about it, I almost cry,” Wagner says of the history. “It wouldn’t have happened today.”)
“Whenever someone misspeaks, I correct it on the spot, right in the middle of the play, and they pick it up,” Wagner says of the process. “You have to practice it, put the accent on your tongue. I would use a similar approach to learning any accent.”
The results of that labor will be displayed in an unprecedented four-show run this weekend (“The kids are so enthusiastic about it,” Wagner says), a testament to both Wilde’s staying power and the vitality of community theater. The play that was originally and cheekily subtitled “A Trivial Comedy for Serious People” turned out be far less trivial than even Wilde himself could have imagined. Woeful oboes need not apply.