Fall Festival returns to Corvallis this weekend

After skipping a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Corvallis Fall Festival is returning to Central Park in downtown Corvallis on Saturday and Sunday.

The 48th edition of the not-for-profit event, which is free to attend, will showcase local artists, musicians and three different running races on Sunday.

Over 100 local and national artists are returning to the event and 59 new artists will attend for the first time. The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

After the event did not take place last year due to the pandemic, festival director Donele Pettit-Mieding said people have been thrilled to have the opportunity to come back this year.

“There are people in this community who have been going to this festival for decades,” Pettit-Mieding said. “There is a lot of joyful anticipation in the community. We haven’t had a lot of opportunities to provide direct support to local and regional artists in the past couple of years.”

Festival goers can expect to browse local booths selling jewelry, paintings, prints, ceramics, wood turnings, glassware, metalwork, wearable art and more. Live, local music will be playing throughout the weekend.