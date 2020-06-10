Friday: Get your funny on

Enjoy an evening of alternative comedy with hilarious acts from all over the West Coast with Friday Night Funny: Alternative Comedy Showcase, hosted by Majestic Theatre on FaceBook Live at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Naomi Fitter, this week’s laugh-fest features Angelo di Nallo from Los Angeles, Leigh Anne Jasheway out of Eugene, Max Kerwien in Los Angeles, Dalia Malek from the Bay Area, Isaac Paris in Eugene and Casey Navarro from Los Angeles. Information: https://www.majestic.org/.