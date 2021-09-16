Haggis and hairy Highland cows to visit Albany Scottish Festival

The first-ever Albany Scottish Festival & Highland Games is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine, at Timber Linn Park, 900 Price Road SE in Albany.

The day will feature food, music and traditional Scottish heavy throwing events.

No admission will be charged this year. Participants are advised to bring a chair or blanket, as available seating may be limited. Although the festival takes place outdoors, due to COVID-19 regulations everyone attending will be required to wear a mask and participate in social distancing.

The festival is presented by Fire and Ice Celtic Events, a nonprofit agency founded in 2018 by Shelley Reed of Albany and her sister, Kindy Gregg of Terrebonne.

“It’s been a long time in the making for this first one,” Reed said of the Albany event, which she is organizing with the help of Klint Sheets of the Lebanon Police Department, Juston Alexander of the Albany Police Department and Scott Hutchison of Portland, who Reed describes as an “elite thrower” in the Scottish tradition.