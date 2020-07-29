Holding On: Corvallis Art Guild show keeps in touch with tradition

Debi Friedlander, who usually works two-dimensionally in colored pencil and watercolor, sometimes fusing them with photography, expresses the notion of “holding on” for her contribution to the project.

“I’m making a weird sculpture piece that’s totally different than anything I’ve ever done,” she said.

To create her sculpture, “For Dear Life,” Debi Friedlander deconstructed clothespins, removing and reshaping the springs to look like people’s arms. She then painted the wood various skin colors and glued them together with red beads to represent their hearts.

The clothespin people were attached to a spiral of white clothesline, which was made with wire and glue to keep it fairly rigid.

“They are climbing, slipping, struggling, catching and helping each other up the spiral of life,” she said.

Debi Friedlander said she thinks of time as being spiral in form rather than linear or circular, and wanted the piece to speak of our ongoing struggle to create an equitable society.