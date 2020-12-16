 Skip to main content
Home is where the art is: 'Home Sweet Home' at The Arts Center
Home is where the art is: 'Home Sweet Home' at The Arts Center

“Home Sweet Home,” a holiday season art show and sale focused on the concept of home amid the myriad challenges of 2020, continues through Jan. 2 at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis. The show features more than 60 works from three dozen local artists. The show includes two fundraisers to benefit The Arts Center: a pair of dollhouses donated by artist Sally Schwartz to be sold by silent auction, and eight unique birdhouses created by Brian Egan (such as “Woodpecker,” pictured above) and embellished by other local artists. For more information, visit www.theartscenter.ent.

