How can we resist ya? 'Mamma Mia!' sings, dances, loves in CSD production

Written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, "Mamma Mia!" uses the lyrics of the Swedish pop supergroup's songs — composed by former ABBA members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus — to tell the story of Sophie, a young woman on the eve of her wedding.

Sophie, played by Janessa Minta with Sage Barlow as understudy, would like her father to give her away, but she doesn't know who he is — until she finds her mother's diary and information about three possible candidates. Naturally, she invites all three of them to the wedding, convinced she'll be able to figure it out once they arrive.

"Mamma Mia!" indeed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Half the fun of "Mamma Mia!" is seeing the situations that bring the songs to life. Sophie's mother, Donna, was part of a disco trio in her youth and can still belt out "Super Trouper" with her bandmates. Sophie and her bridesmaids can't believe their eyes at Donna's revelations in her diary ("Honey, Honey"). One of Donna's besties is on the hunt for a man of her own ("Take a Chance on Me"), and there's only one song that can wrap up the big wedding day (need a hint? Starts with, "I Do," followed by, "I Do" and "I Do" a couple more times).