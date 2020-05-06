How do you solve a problem like corona?

Directors of the Saturday shows — all of which are in the public domain, to avoid copyright infringements — have been putting together one per week. That includes auditions as well as performances.

This month, however, the Majestic plans a show with an even quicker turnaround: a 24-hour project called Iron Thespian. Teams gather to write a play in just 12 hours and thespians have to act out the show in the next 12.

The 24-hour challenge will take place May 15-16, and signups are available on the Majestic’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/majestictheatre.

The performance center last did an Iron Thespian project this past August, and it was a lot of fun, Kohler said.

“Everything that goes wrong is just part of the hilarity,” she said. “We think it will transfer very well to an online (environment). There’s all kinds of different things that can go wrong.”

The Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis, which offered both movies and live shows in pre-pandemic times, is pursuing a couple of different options while it waits to reopen.