In humble awe of Boots Riley: Rapper, activist, filmmaker to speak Friday at OSU

Even better, in my estimation: he could write. Lord, his flow fired bullets. And the albums got even better. If you thought “Fat Cats, Bigga Fish” taught a textbook class in character development, then “Me and Jesus the Pimp in a ’79 Granada Last Night” (from 1998’s “Steal This Double Album”) is the dexterous graduation thesis, the chilling tale of two men on a ride that turns deadly when one, the aforementioned Jesus the Pimp, learns the other hasn’t forgiven him for accidentally killing his mother in a violent fit years earlier (“I said, ‘This trip is over, we ain’t finna ride on / This is for my mental and my momma that I cried on / Microsoft mother****ers let bygones be bygones / But since I’m Macintosh, I’mma double-click your icons’”). I was still in awe of his words on 2012’s “Sorry to Bother You,” from the quick-clever hit of “We got hella people / They got helicopters” (the sun-funk-laden “The Guillotine”) to the tragic poetry of “Violet” (“Skyscrapers crowded around to watch / As we laughed at the faulty perception of clocks / Every 43 bus stop on Foothill could testify / Your middle finger in the air was like blessing the sky”).