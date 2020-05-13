'Iron Thespian' competition goes digital

Show us a person who can get an entire play written, rehearsed and staged by working nonstop for 24 hours without a break, and we’ll show you a college student.
No, wait, that’s not quite right — although that is the way Rachel Kohler, program assistant for education at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis, got started with such projects.
Mary Baldwin University in Virginia, where Kohler studied Shakespeare, had a tradition of putting on 24-hour play projects every year. Kohler and her fellow grad students would stay up all night in the college computer labs, loading themselves up with caffeine and loading up their plays with “dorky, incomprehensible Shakespeare in-jokes,” then performing them for audiences to choose a winner.
Staying up all night isn’t a problem for college students, Kohler explained.
And, she added, it didn’t matter how well the final plot held together. “Making weird theater that doesn’t make any sense is also very appealing to college students.”
Kohler and colleague Chad Howard, who also came from a college with a 24-hour play challenge tradition, brought the idea to the Majestic last August. They titled it “Iron Thespian,” taking inspiration not only from the grueling nature of the project but also from “Iron Chef,” the made-for-TV cooking competition that introduces a secret ingredient right at the start of the show.
It was a hit, Kohler said. “Everyone said, ‘Oh, my God, this is so great, we can’t wait to do it again.’”
But with the mid-valley self-isolating to avoid the coronavirus, Kohler knew the only way to serve up a second round was to make the show digital.
So that’s what she organized. “Iron Thespian: COVID Clash” will take place over a 24-hour span this Friday and Saturday, May 16.
The same rules will apply: write for 12 hours, rehearse for 12 hours, perform. And oh, yes, there will be secret ingredients, which could be a specific prop, a required word, maybe a plot element. Stay tuned.
On top of all that will be the additional challenge of not leaving the house to come up with whatever might be needed to get on with the show.
“It’s going to force actors and directors to come up with, ‘What are we going to do for props and costumes if we only can use what we have at home right now?’” Kohler said.
The signup form for “Iron Thespian: COVID Clash” is available on the Majestic’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/majestictheatre.
Participants will meet remotely at 7 p.m. Friday, where they will be sorted randomly into teams of one writer, one director and three to four actors.
The teams will then receive their list of ingredients, huddle in separate Zoom meetings to plan, then email their scripts to coordinators by 8 the next morning. Scripts will be passed out an hour later, and all rehearsing has to be done by 6 p.m., because at 7 on Saturday, the virtual curtain goes up for a livestream showcase performance.
At the end of the night, viewers will vote for their favorite play, and that team will get bragging rights as the 2020 Virtual Iron Thespians.
College students, of course, are welcome to sign up, but anyone interested in the breakneck speed of producing a complete show in the turn of a sunset is encouraged.
And why would they? Well, Kohler can think of at least two reasons.
“I think, one, it’s super low-commitment. If you are someone into the idea of doing theater, but you can’t commit to the idea of a six-week rehearsal process because you work, it’s easy to take a weekend,” she said.
“Also, it’s always hilarious to see what sleep-deprived playwrights come up with,” she said. “It’s wonderful to read this completely insane script.”
