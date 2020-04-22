Knowledge is power: Trivia challenge benefits local businesses

Other suggestions are welcome, either via messages to the Facebook page or during the live chat. The group also stands ready to help anyone who wants to set up a similar trivia game in their own hometown.

Stanfield said he's been amazed at the response. He remembers thinking, he said, that "a couple hundred bucks would be pretty awesome."

Instead, donors have contributed about $1,000 per game, which some of the businesses have used for continued operating expenses and some have parceled out to furloughed workers.

"It's really amazing how much love has been poured down on the businesses," Johnson said.

Rod and Denise Bigner own The Pix, which has been closed since March 16. They sold $800 in gift cards and received some $550 in Venmo tips thanks to the April 7 Community Cares Trivia game. The cash went to their four employees.

"It's just such a cool thing to do, the community to come forward and help each other out, you know?" Denise Bigner said. "We're all looking to the government, 'We need help, when are we going to get those checks people keep talking about,' and we look to a higher authority, when really it's our local community that's really come to our aid the most."