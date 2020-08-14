Lend me your ears: OSU Theatre presents audio version of 'Macbeth'

One of the unexpected benefits of doing an audio drama and having everyone work remotely is that Helman was able to cast more people.

The 25-person cast, which has rehearsed in smaller groups via Zoom since the end of June, features current OSU students, community members and Bard in the Quad alumni.

Helman called it a “Bard family reunion.” Some of actors previously appeared in her Shakespeare productions from five to 10 years ago.

“We have people from all over the country and all over the world,” she said.

This included one former student who participated in the production from Lancaster, United Kingdom.

“He Zoomed in at 3 o’clock in the morning, their time, to be at rehearsals,” Helman said.

The only big rehearsals that included everyone were the first read-throughs and the Act I recording sessions. Cast members were left to their own devices to record lines individually and send the sound files to Gasaway.

Helman said she realizes not everyone has access to good recording equipment. Some cast members used their cellphone microphones and quiet spaces to record.